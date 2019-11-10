CODY (AP) — A deadly virus has led to a quarantine at a Wyoming animal shelter.
The Park County Animal Shelter in Cody began a three-week quarantine Monday after a litter of kittens came in carrying the disease feline parvo.
None of the shelter's dozens of cats may leave and no more may enter during the quarantine.
The outbreak has killed at least 15 kittens, including all nine in the infected litter.
Shelter manager Valerie Swensrund tells the Cody Enterprise a vaccine nearly eradicated the disease but some people have stopped vaccinating their cats.
The virus damages the intestines, bone marrow and lymph nodes.
