CHEYENNE -- With coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) impacting many aspects of daily life, the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) wants residents to remember it's important to reduce stress of parents and adults in the household.
"Parenting can be extremely stressful," according to Ed Heimer, field administrator and licensed clinical social worker with DFS. "Especially with the additional stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic."
To reduce stress, it's important to have a routine. Sticking to an exercise routine will provide consistency in everyday life. Many studies also show that people who exercise regularly benefit from a positive boost in mood and a lower overall rate of depression.
Heimer suggests creating an in-home workout routine with everyday items in the home. "Cans of soup or heavier items can be used to make your own weights," he said.
Heimer says additional tips to reduce stress include lighting a candle or using essential oils.
"Lavender and rose scents seem to be popular favorites," he said.
Additional tips to alleviate stress, according to Heimer, include getting factual information about the current situation causing the stress. Sources such as the Wyoming Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites offer credible information about COVID-19.
Heimer said, "Also go out of your way to find some news stories that are positive and uplifting! Reading the news can be terribly discouraging. How you feel is all about how you think, see the glass half full not empty!"
"It can also help to journal about stressors," Heimer continued. "Writing stressors down is a way for your mind to process those issues. What's really bothering you, write it down."
"Try to decrease the amount of caffeine and alcohol intake," Heimer said. "Stimulants and depressants can alter how one would typically respond to situations and may make things worse. In addition, get a good night's rest, alcohol and caffeine do not contribute to a good night's rest! "
Heimer reminds community members that it's important for parents to be role models for their children; teaching them how to deal with stress is an important life lesson.
"If the stress becomes too overwhelming, most community mental health professionals are practicing telehealth. It's OK to reach out for help," he said.
