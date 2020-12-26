GILLETTE — As a young law student at the University of Wyoming in the late 1970s, Nick Deegan never considered that he would one day sit on the bench. He had more of an interest in becoming an attorney who specialized in water law.
In the early 1980s, he worked as a deputy county prosecutor in Rawlins. Not long after he started, the transition to a county courts system began.
Margie Meacham, who was the municipal court judge and a justice of the peace, applied to be a county court judge. She asked Deegan if he’d apply to be the municipal judge in her place.
“I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ll try it for six months,’” he said.
He put his name in and was selected. He tried it for six months. Those six months became six years, which eventually turned into a few decades.
Thirty-seven years have passed since he first became a judge, and Deegan’s spent 27 of those years on the bench in one form or another.
This Christmas, District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan will retire at the age of 70, as required by state statute.
Along the way, he has earned the respect of his colleagues, including District Judge John R. Perry, who was part of the same law class as Deegan.
“Any judge that sits on the bench until 70 deserves a gold star,” Perry said. “The day in and day out of what we’re called upon to do, it’s very consuming.”
The nature of the profession will work judges day after day until they “are used up,” Perry said.
“But Nick Deegan’s not used up,” Perry added. “He’s still that sharp, good thinker that acts within the law and Constitution.”
In early December, Deegan said the reality of the situation hadn’t yet sunk in. He was so focused on getting all of his work done and cleaning up his office that he hadn’t “had a lot of time to plumb the depths on my feelings.”
“His office is all but empty, and it gives me an empty feeling as well,” Perry said.
Deegan’s final year has been unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the state to suspend jury trials not once, but twice. Thanks to the development of video conferencing technology, the courts system is able to continue to function, albeit in a very different manner.
Gone are the attorneys, defendants and court reporter when Deegan holds court.
“I walk in here and I’m the only one. It’s a lonely experience,” he said.
Then a TV screen turns on, the involved parties show up through Microsoft Teams and court is in session. It’s not how Deegan thought his final year would go.
“It’s been a real challenge, and I’ve enjoyed the challenge,” he said.
Deegan got his law degree from the University of Wyoming in 1980, after earning a bachelor’s in history from Stanford University in 1972. Perry said he could tell right off the bat that Deegan was a hard-working student dedicated to learning.
“He always had the courage to ask questions in class,” Perry said. “I was a bit reticent, but he was willing to have discussions with the professors.”
The two came from very different backgrounds. Perry grew up in Buffalo, while Deegan was from back East and “got here in a 1960 (Mercury) Comet with $200 in his pocket,” Perry said. They hit it off.
After law school, Deegan worked as a deputy county prosecutor. In 1983, he was appointed to be a municipal court judge in Rawlins, where he served until 1988. From 1989 to 1994, he served as a Campbell County Court judge.
He also served in the state House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002, representing Campbell County House District 53 as a Democrat.
Deegan has been a district judge in the 6th Judicial District since being appointed in 2005. Before that, he was a clerk for Judge Terrence L. O’Brien at the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Before Deegan arrived, the 6th Judicial only had two judges: Perry and District Judge Dan R. Price II. Perry said Deegan came at a much-needed time.
“There were times in there where Judge Price and I would be literally in the courthouse every day of the month,” he said. “Because of the thriving economy, our dockets just exploded. So having someone who’d had experience on the bench and understood the system was a tremendous relief to us.”
Deegan said he learned a lot from Price, who served as a district judge from 1990 to 2013.
For the first couple of years Deegan was a district judge, he said he was “a little bit insecure” about the decisions he made. Even though he had worn the robe for 12 years before becoming a district judge, “this was sort of the major leagues,” one dealing with more serious felony crimes and the prison penalties that accompany them rather than the misdemeanors seen in circuit or county court. It also includes civil cases where answers are sought to resolve important disputes. They also deal with all of the juvenile cases.
“Some of the questions, they nag at you when you get home,” he said. “You’re thinking about it, ‘What should I do, how should I approach this?’ It was a weightier job, it was a heavier thing to bear.”
When Deegan completed a case, he often would pop into Price’s office and ask him what he thought.
“I wanted him to say, ‘Oh, you did the right thing,’” Deegan said.
With the help of Price, Deegan eventually learned that “there is no right answer.”
“What we do as judges is all gray. There’s no black and white,” he said.
Deegan learned that the reason he, or any judge, is appointed is right there in the name: because it was believed that he will display “good judgment.”
“That’s what it all boils down to,” he said. “And so that gave me confidence.”
That’s the biggest change Deegan sees in himself over the last 15 years. He’s a more confident judge, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s grown too comfortable.
“If anybody ever gets too comfortable being a District Court judge, that’s probably the time they should leave the job because you don’t want to get too comfortable,” he said. “You always want to have a little bit of edge, a little bit of anxiety. That makes you more acute to what’s going on.”
“He’s even-tempered, meticulous, he knows how to pace himself with what’s going on in the courtroom,” Perry said. “If there has been a time where Nick Deegan’s lost his temper, I don’t remember ever seeing it.”
Deegan has presided over some of Campbell County’s biggest cases, including a number of memorable homicide trials.
“Some of the details, you don’t want to remember,” he said.
The one case that sticks out to him the most happened a year into the job in 2006. He presided over the trial of Christopher Hicks, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
For Deegan, the most difficult part of the job is sentencing, but he said that “it should be challenging.”
There is a need to strike a balance between punishing people for their crimes and keeping them out of society if they’re a danger to others and getting them the treatment they need, Deegan said. While he supports treatment, it is not the magic wand that some people make it out to be.
“Sometimes we revoke their probation two, three, four times. I’m trying my level best not to send them to prison,” he said. “But sometimes they fall into the category I call unmanageable. They’ve been given every chance, and then they do end up going to prison.”
For the most part, when he finishes a case, Deegan moves on to the next one without dwelling too much on what just happened. But “there have been a couple cases where I have thought about it long after,” he said.
He tries to keep his work life separate from his home life. Walking to and from the courthouse helps him collect his thoughts.
“Walking keeps my feet on terra firma. I’m really able to cogitate on things, and that’s always a good experience so that by the time I get home, I am able to leave it behind me,” he said.
District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke, who has been in District Court since 2013, said he’s “never been around a finer legal scholar or a better person” than Deegan.
“One of the kindest, most genteel, most gentlemanly persons I’ve ever met, and it hasn’t changed much in seven and a half years,” Rumpke said.
Deegan’s office door was always open if Rumpke needed help, but Deegan never stopped by Rumpke’s office to give unsolicited advice.
“He was just always what you needed, a calm hand at the rudder,” Rumpke said.
One of Deegan’s qualities that Perry wishes he had is his ability to read, re-read and meticulously comb through the details of a case multiple times.
“Somebody years ago said that if we were doctors, Judge Deegan would be the plastic surgeon,” Perry said. “He would make sure everything was just so. They told me that I, on the other hand, would be the emergency room doctor, to stop the bleeding and get on to the next patient.”
J-Ann Cooper, who has been Deegan’s administrative assistant his entire time in District Court, described him as “super patient, super polite and super smart.” She admires his ability to speak to a defendant in a strict manner without being antagonistic.
“He was one of those judges that could sentence a defendant and be strong with them, but at the same time give them this little extra boost,” she said.
Deegan said defendants are deserving of respect, despite their actions, because they are, first of all, human beings. As “dastardly” as their actions may have been, “I don’t believe anybody is irredeemable.”
On the flip side, Deegan said he realizes that “but for the grace of God go I, any one of us could be in a different situation.”
“To say that they’re capable of redemption doesn’t mean they’re not guilty,” he said. “But I think people often act in response to the way you treat them.
“I try and let the defendants know I appreciate there are two sides to life. Even though they might be doing a stiff sentence, there’s still potential for them.”
Deegan said people often “act in response to the way you treat them.” If they’re treated poorly, they’ll behave poorly.
“But if you treat them with respect and in an uplifting way, you’d be surprised. They’ll start to act in a more positive manner,” he said.
Rumpke said what he admires most about Deegan is how he doesn’t let prejudice or emotion sway his decisions.
“It’s always a careful reading of the law and a very in-depth understanding of the facts,” Rumpke said.
“He understands that our job is not being creative, our job is doing only what the Constitution and the laws allow,” Perry said.
Deegan said he believes people can change for the better, no matter their background. They just might need a little bit of help to get there.
“Some people become invested in being bad,” Deegan said. “If you pull them away from that, they see another doorway they can go through to improve their life.”
When he deals with juvenile defendants, he tries to shift the focus away from the person they are and toward the person they can become.
“I’ll ask them about their grades and they might say, ‘I’m getting F’s, D’s, C’s.’ Here’s the more important question: ‘What kind of grades are you capable of getting if you apply yourself?’ They’ll say, ‘Well, I can probably get A’s and B’s.’
“That’s what we want to concentrate on,” he said. “I try and emphasize the good qualities some of these kids have.”
He extends this attitude toward adult defendants as well. And when out in public and seeing someone he recognizes, Deegan might not remember who they are right away, but he’ll always go up to them and ask how they’re doing, because “people need to know that they’re worthwhile.”
For Deegan, the last 27 years he’s been a judge have been worthwhile.
“I’ve been blessed my entire career in Wyoming, and I’ve never regretted one thing about my career,” he said.
He believes that 70 is the perfect age to retire. Even if the statutory requirement were not in place, he might have retired now anyway.
“Some people say, ‘My life is the law,’” he said. “I love the law, I’ve had a great career for 40 years, but I’m perfectly content with turning the page.”
