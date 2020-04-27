CASPER (AP) — A man died while scuba diving in a Wyoming reservoir, authorities said.
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office said the possible drowning happened Sunday morning at Alcova Reservoir west of Casper.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported that people on the scene attempted to provide first aid while medics responded.
He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not identified the man other than to say he was part of a group of trained divers. An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.