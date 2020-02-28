SALT LAKE CITY ― Energy-assistance programs are available to help qualified families and individuals stay warm this winter. Dominion Energy works with nonprofit and federally funded programs to help customers struggling to pay their gas bill, according to a press release.
For customers in Utah, the Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program is available to the general public every year from Nov. 1 through April 30 while funds last. Customers can dial 211 or visit https://jobs.utah.gov/ for more information.
For Wyoming residents, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) helps low- and fixed-income families and individuals pay their heating bills during the winter months. For an application, visit www.lieapwyo.org or call 800-246-4221.
Energy Share of Wyoming is a private, nonprofit organization established to help people in hardship circumstances with energy-related emergencies. It assists people with energy problems when no other resources are available to them and when these problems are caused by circumstances beyond their control. For an application, visit www.energyshareofwyoming.org or call The Salvation Army at 303-860-5572.
Dominion Energy customers in Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho may also sign up for the company’s budget billing to equalize their expenses each month, which makes budgeting easier. Customers who have fallen behind on their payments due to loss of job or other hardship may qualify for a Deferred Payment Agreement to help with bill payments. For more information, call 800-323-5517 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
