LARAMIE -- Double Dub’s food truck owner Trent Weitzel said he was just thrilled to be able to finally compete in this year’s National Buffalo Wing Festival over Labor Day weekend — and then he won "the most prestigious award, basically, for buffalo wings."
“Deep down I wanted to do as well as I did, and I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did, which was really cool,” he said.
Taking home three trophies, Weitzel won first place in the traditional buffalo sauce category, second place in the barbecue sauce category and third place in traditional-way hot sauce category. As the cherry on top, he also earned Rookie of the Year.
“It felt really awesome to accomplish it and all the hard work I put into it — I just dumped my heart and soul into it and everything — to have the recognition was just unbelievable,” he said. “It really hasn’t sunken in yet.”
Weitzel added the organizers were blown away by the results, saying for him to come to Buffalo as a rookie to win three awards “is just phenomenal.”
“It’s never happened in the 18 years of them doing the event that a rookie has come in and walked away with three trophies and the Rookie of the Year,” he said. “I’m the first person to ever go home with four trophies in that event.”
Weitzel had tried to enter the competition for years before finally getting his shot this year after a little help from Josh Allen, former University of Wyoming quarterback currently playing for the Buffalo Bills. Allen vouched for Double Dub’s to the festival organizers, who allowed Weitzel to enter despite him not having a brick and mortar restaurant.
More than just vouching for the wings, the quarterback invited the Double Dubs team to the Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings and attended the festival to eat his favorite wings. Weitzel said it felt just like old times.
“He gave me a big hug and congratulated me,” Weitzel said. “It was really cool to have that connection and to have him still be part of the Double Dub’s family.”
As Weitzel posted about his journey to the festival and subsequent wins on social media, there was an outpouring of comments, likes and community support. He said more and more people are stopping by his already-busy food truck asking to sample the winning sauces.
Weitzel has already been invited back next year, too.
“Of course I’m going to go back next year and just try to continue … to get my name out there on the East Coast and just continually build what I’ve started,” he said.
