MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — As the Mullen Fire continues to spread, 38 property owners have experienced loss of property, with a total of 60 dwellings and outbuildings being lost.
Fire activity has increased and is expected to remain active. The fire has reached 96,757 acres and remains 0% contained. It is now pushing southeast and approaching the Wyoming-Colorado state line.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced at Tuesday’s Facebook Live Q&A that assessments were made in lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough, and they have made contact with the 38 property owners who experienced loss of property. In all, 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings were lost. If there is further damage to private property as the fire progresses, additional assessments and notifications will be made.
887 personnel are now working on the Mullen Fire as additional engines and other support staff are arriving and getting reassigned after being released from other incidents. Over 100 new personnel have been added to the operational resources.
Ground firefighters assigned to the communities south of the fire continue to focus on structure protection efforts, supported by a large fleet of aircraft. On the west side, crews are working to slow fire progression along the North Platte River. A fleet of 20 aerial resources has been working on cooling the fire’s edge and assisting with structure protection.
In addition to focusing on structure protection in multiple communities, firefighters are working to limit growth of the fire in key areas such as Albany, Sheep Mountain, Highway 230 near Woods Landing, Foxborough, Fox Park, Rob Roy, and the southwestern corner of the fire near Six Mile Campground. Fire managers are strategically shifting resources between divisions as needed to respond to changing conditions.
All mandatory evacuations remain in place, and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued in parts of Jackson County, Colorado, as well as voluntary evacuations in parts of Larimer County, Colorado.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire's InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.
