Here are some editorials from newspapers around the state:
City leaders needs to set project priorities, stick to them
From the July 21 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Building at least two new fire stations. Renovating city hall and the Civic Center. Finishing the top floor of the Public Safety Center and the second floor of the new Municipal Court building.
Creating a large new park in fast-growing east Cheyenne. Opening up public access to the city-owned Belvoir Ranch. Building more indoor recreation facilities.
Helping to fill "the hole" in downtown Cheyenne. Addressing lingering stormwater drainage issues. Repairing worn-out city streets, instead of just patching potholes.
When it comes to capital improvements, the City of Cheyenne definitely doesn't lack ideas – or needs. But do you know which is the top priority for city leaders?
Neither do we. Unfortunately, neither do our elected officials.
That's because they haven't taken time to prioritize such projects and develop a strategy for funding them. The result is a scattershot approach that signals a lack of vision to local residents.
Monday night, City Council members will consider yet another project – whether to spend nearly $330,000 to buy the property in front of the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, as well as buildings 5 and 6, the two northern-most structures from the former Hitching Post Inn.
Mayor Marian Orr says this purchase is essential to guarantee public access to the Ice and Events Center, as well as beautify the facility's entryway. But from what we can tell, the easement currently in place would continue even if the property is sold to another developer. And while better signage would be nice, is this effort more important than ensuring the safety of a booming area of town by building new fire stations?
We don't think so, and most local residents probably don't, either. That's why we think this deal should be rejected.
Though completely unrelated, the same day the council referred this proposal to committee, it also voted to repeal its commitment of $750,000 to the "expedient development" of the historic Hynds Building downtown. The action unencumbered the money the council pledged in 2017 for construction of a covered parking facility in "the hole" and to help prospective developers remodel the building.
Council President Rocky Case said this was necessary to offset the $650,000 pledge to support commercial air service in Cheyenne through the minimum revenue guarantee to American Airlines. Unfortunately, that payment was overlooked in the city's fiscal year 2020 budget process, and council members didn't want to dip into reserves to cover it.
But what's the big deal, right? The money hasn't been needed so far, and maybe a potential developer will take on the project without it. Both of those things are true. But since the money for the Hitching Post purchase would have to come from the city's reserves, the two actions combined send the wrong message – that the Hitching Post property is somehow more important than downtown. That's probably not the council's perspective, but without priorities, how do we know?
Two recent construction projects in Cheyenne point to how city leaders should be doing things.
At the state level, lawmakers committed to renovating and restoring the state Capitol in 2003 and began setting aside money to fund the project. Before design work began a decade later, more than $100 million was in the bank. Through focus and determination, the building reopened to the public July 10 to almost universal acclaim.
At the local level, Cheyenne Frontier Days officials saw the need 15 years ago for a larger headquarters building and a nicer place to host sponsors during the "Daddy of 'em All." They also wanted a facility that could be used by the community year-round, rather than just during the 10-day rodeo. They, too, started squirreling away funds for the project, and the result is the new $7 million event center that opened this month at Frontier Park Arena.
With a small investment of time and energy, city leaders could celebrate similar successes. In fact, they already have a place to start.
In 2015, under then-Mayor Rick Kaysen, city staff identified more than $559 million worth of potential projects they felt needed to be done, ranging from transportation to drainage to quality of life. But most of those projects – more than $375 million worth – lacked identified funding sources. So department heads prioritized projects according to need, giving city leaders a blueprint for spending when funds became available.
But when the latest version was presented to the Cheyenne City Council by current Mayor Marian Orr and city staff in March 2017, council members chose to "acknowledge receipt" of the 291-page document, rather than "accept" it, for fear it would tie their hands.
And therein lies the problem. Council members would apparently rather fly by the seat of their pants than commit to any single effort – or even a few – and work on those before being distracted by others.
Oh sure, they'll tell you they're at a disadvantage because the state barely gives them enough money to fund annual operations. And they're still lobbying the Legislature for permission to ask city residents for extra funding without having to ask all county voters for their support.
But that's just an excuse. In reality, whenever it comes time to renew the optional specific purpose (sixth penny) sales tax, council members solicit ideas and then decide which ones they want to put on the ballot. If they had a solid list of priorities and stuck with them, voters would have an idea what to expect before the ballot was even drafted.
Sure, there needs to be some flexibility – some ability to take advantage of unique opportunities as they arise. Having a dedicated reserve fund just for capital expenses would be a good place to start.
But the need for a master plan is obvious. The question now is will city leaders rise to the challenge and address this need, or will they keep letting their attention be diverted from one project to another?
More research needed before Wyoming stores nuclear waste
From the July 21 Laramie Boomerang
News that the Wyoming Legislature has appointed a committee to explore storing spent nuclear fuel rods suggests caution to anyone familiar with the checkered history of this so-called temporary storage of potentially dangerous material.
We need look no further than the continuing legal and political struggles that Idaho has had with the federal government over the storage of vast amounts of radioactive material at the Idaho National Laboratory in the Arco Desert, west of Idaho Falls.
That highly radioactive material has been accumulating there since the dawn of the nuclear age in the late 1940s. When commercial and military uses of nuclear power began, the federal government made a commitment to accept responsibility for the eventual disposal of nuclear and radioactive waste, including the spent fuel rods.
But there is no place yet to permanently store this material. That means that all of it is still in temporary storage, mostly above ground, some of it relatively close to highly populated areas. The potential danger meant that much of the radioactive material was shipped to the 890-square-mile Idaho National Laboratory, but there are still many fuel rods stored at nuclear power plants across the nation.
The Idaho state government as well as citizen's groups have had to put pressure on the federal government through lawsuits and other actions to try to force some resolution to this problem. While there is no permanent repository available for this waste, Idaho was able to control the transfer of non-military fuel rods to the state. In that 1995 agreement, the Department of Energy committed to remove the accumulated waste from Idaho by 2035.
Pressure from Idaho was one reason that the DOE and the U.S. Congress finally identified and began work on a permanent repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada on federal land about 100 miles from Las Vegas. That was in 1987.
The research to assure that site was as safe as possible has cost $15 billion so far. But licensing and all work stopped in 2011 when political pressure from U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, forced a halt in funding. There is a move afoot now in Congress and by the Trump administration to resume work and licensing applications, but the issue continues to be a political hot potato.
So, at this point we are no closer to having a permanent repository for high-level nuclear waste than we were 10 years ago.
The upshot of all this is that Wyoming legislators must be darn careful not to accept dangerous material without doing the necessary research on seismic, ground water, geothermal and other factors to assure that any storage would be as safe as possible. And they should be forthright about the challenges and potential hazards instead of glossing these considerations over as they seem to be doing so far.
They must also assure that "temporary storage" means just that with a finite time limit and some assured control of any renewal terms by the state.
State Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, has been the source of information about this investigation. Some of his statements have been disconcerting to say the least. He maintains that spent fuel rods are not nuclear waste, when they have always been specifically defined by DOE as high-level radioactive waste. Spent nuclear fuel is considered high-level because it is among the most radioactive of nuclear waste, which is why it must end up in a permanent repository rather than a less secure installation.
He also makes it sound as if abandoned uranium mining sites could be used without additional research into the many factors bearing on safety with nothing more than an additional fence or two. And his comments make it sound as if the Yucca Mountain site will be available soon as a permanent repository.
But those statements pale in comparison to his statements calling those who objected to sending nuclear waste to Wyoming in the past as "environmental terrorists" and suggesting that those same people "will be back terrorizing us again." Anderson needs to learn that characterizing those with opposing views on a subject as "terrorists" is irresponsible and shameful. He should know better.
One other aspect to consider in all of this is that Wyoming as part of this nation certainly has part of the ownership of this whole nuclear waste problem. Some of those spent fuel rods come from warships that have helped protect our freedom. And some of those rods have helped power industries producing goods that have come here. So our objections to this project is based on actual costs and safety, not because we don't share responsibility with the rest of our country.
We might look at this all differently if the federal government does its job and moves forward with Yucca Mountain. But the legislature needs to take that, the actual costs and other factors into consideration.
And all aspects need to be considered and discussed openly, including with political — and yes, environmental — opponents.
