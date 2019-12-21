CHEYENNE – The smell of fried potato latkes filled the air Thursday afternoon when people stepped into the state Capitol.
It was a celebration, one where people from Jewish communities all over the state gathered together. It was time for the annual menorah lighting ceremony, an event that’s become a favorite tradition of the participants over the last decade or so.
The Cheyenne Youth Symphony performed both before and after the ceremony, serenading guests with lovely holiday music. Before the event began, people mingled, greeting one another and eyeballing the table filled with treats like the latkes, jelly donuts and other goodies.
Due to a major renovation of the facility, it’s been a few years since the menorah lighting ceremony has been held at the Capitol, so that made Thursday’s celebration much more special.
Jackson-based Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn began the event, thanking Gov. Mark Gordon for helping host the event. Mendelsohn noted what a friend the governor has been to the Jewish community through the years, both as head of state and when he served as the state treasurer.
The rabbi presented Gordon with a small recreated menorah from Jerusalem.
“We ask of you to be a source of light for the people around you, as you always are,” Mendelsohn said. “As the menorah shined a light in Jerusalem and continues to around the world, please be that voice of compassion and kindness, as you always have and continue to be. I have no doubt about this.”
The celebration on Thursday was considered a “pre-Hanukkah” celebration, since the Jewish holiday doesn’t begin until Sunday, wrapping up Dec. 30.
Hanukkah is observed by lighting candles on a candelabra with nine branches, known as a menorah. The middle, unique candle, known as a shamash, is used to light the eight other candles until the final night of the festival.
The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C. by the Maccabees (a group of Jewish rebel warriors who took control of Judea) after its desecration by the Syrians.
“There are so many opportunities to come together and celebrate what a great place we live in,” Gordon said during the ceremony. “This is a remarkable opportunity to say this building loves the people of Wyoming. Rabbi, two days before the winter solstice, you have brought light into our building.”
Following Gordon’s speech, Mendelsohn discussed the reason for the eight days that comprise Hanukkah. He noted that after the Maccabees reclaimed the Temple, they were preparing the building for rededication. They found only enough purified oil to light the Temple for one day, but miraculously, the oil burned for eight days straight.
Now the people of Jewish faith spend eight days celebrating this incredible moment in their history.
Mendelsohn also discussed the recent New Jersey kosher supermarket shooting, and how important it was for people to come together and treat each other with kindness.
“How wonderful it is for us in the state of Wyoming to be able to light the menorah, where there are no fears, where there is no persecution,” he said. “But remember the world has great darkness. It’s our job to ensure that now, in the 21st century, we remember that persecution exists. When we see darkness, we must combat it with light.”
