CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Evacuations are being lifted as a wildfire in northwest Wyoming slows down.
Firefighters said Saturday they don't expect the Fishhawk fire east of Yellowstone National Park to grow much over the next several days.
The fire has charred 17 square miles (45 square kilometers) in the Fishhawk Creek drainage a few miles from Yellowstone's East Entrance.
The Cody Enterprise reports cooler temperatures arrived and up to half an inch (1 centimeter) of rain fell on some parts of the fire Friday.
Cabins and a Boy Scouts camp were evacuated as the fire surged Tuesday and Wednesday.
