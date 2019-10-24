CHEYENNE – As Wyoming continues to search for ways to diversify its economy, state officials, technology experts and business leaders gathered Wednesday at Little America Hotel and Resort for the fourth annual Wyoming Cybersecurity Symposium.
During the symposium, which was sponsored by CyberWyoming and produced by APG Signature Events, owned by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's parent company, people from across the state had the opportunity to network, participate in breakout groups and hear presentations from leaders in technology fields.
Cybersecurity is a hot topic in Wyoming after a ransomware attack hit Campbell County Memorial Hospital's entire system in September. Navar Holmes, Campbell County Health's cybersecurity administrator, took questions from the crowd during a morning session, though he couldn't comment on the details of the cyberattack due to an ongoing investigation.
"It never happened to us before, and probably with most of y'all, it hasn't happened before. Get that guidance on what you're going to do," Holmes said. "You can have these table-top events where you sit down for two or three hours, but that's not going to cut it."
CyberWyoming co-founder Laura Baker said she started the organization in 2017 to avoid such attacks, which can strike basically any business or industry.
"If every hospital got hit like Campbell County, we wouldn't have health care in the state for, like, two weeks, and that's dangerous," Baker said.
Many people don't realize how easily cyberattacks can happen, meaning it's crucial to raise awareness about them, Baker said.
"We have this attitude in Wyoming where we know our neighbors, we leave our cars unlocked, we leave our front doors unlocked, because we know everybody," Baker said. "But if we did that on the internet, that'd be like leaving our front door open in Times Square and saying 'come on in!'"
Though previous rankings have placed it among the states most susceptible to a cyberattack, Wyoming ranked as the 32nd most at-risk state in a Webroot survey from this year.
Yet the survey also shows 41% of the state's respondents would have received an "F" grade for their "cyber-hygiene" practices. Last year, people in Wyoming reported losing more than $4.5 million via cyberattacks, according to the FBI's 2018 Internet Crime Report.
The event's keynote speaker, Erik Huffman, founded a cyber-education consulting company to help citizens improve those practices. During his talk, Huffman discussed the ways hackers have evolved to prey on human emotions during cyberattacks.
"Cybersecurity, being a cyber professional myself, this is a very unique field," Huffman. "We are one of few industries out there right now that are actively working to put ourselves out of business. If we figure this whole cyber thing out, you don't need 10 cyber professionals. You need one."
Yet the job for cyber professionals has gotten tougher due to tactics like phishing and denial-of-service attacks, Huffman said.
"I don't need to fool you every day of the week," Huffman said. "I just need to fool you for one second."
One of the breakout sessions featured discussion of CyberWyoming's new technician apprenticeship program. Mike Broad, the state director of the Office of Apprenticeship, discussed the challenges Wyoming faces retaining its young people.
"We're working to develop a pathway, number one, because the governor has said we need to look at pathways to keep young people here, and then, number two, because that's the right thing to do," Broad said. "We've got to look at what are we going to put together for our young kids."
Wyoming lacks the vocational schools that many other states have, so the apprenticeship program acts as a pathway for students to stay in state, Broad said.
Dylan Todd, a Laramie County Community College student participating in the college's cybersecurity program, attended the breakout and spoke with a few potential employers afterward.
"If I were to get involved with the apprenticeship – four out of five slots are filled, but still – but if I were to, I would definitely love to stay in Wyoming," Todd said. "I see no reason to leave at the moment."
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.
