FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Alan Simpson, speaks in Washington, D.C. The family of the former Wyoming senator said he is in stable condition after suffering a stroke. The 89-year-old had a blood clot removed from an artery, which his son Colin Simpson said most likely caused the stroke on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Colin Simpson said Wednesday, Oct. 28 his father is coherent with good vital signs and was being evaluated for future risks at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., where he was hospitalized. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)