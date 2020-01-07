LARAMIE — Three finalists for the position of executive director of the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources are scheduled for campus visits and public presentations starting this week.
The candidates are Ken Cory, chairman and CEO of V3 Technologies LLC; John Quanci, vice president of technology and capital execution, and chief technology officer of SunCoke Energy Inc.; and Holly Krutka, vice president of coal generation and emissions technologies with Peabody.
All of the public presentations, scheduled Jan. 9-16, will take place in the Encana classroom in the Energy Innovation Center. They will consist of 45-minute presentations by the candidates, followed by open questions and answers. The schedule includes:
• Cory, Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m.
• Quanci, Monday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m.
• Krutka, Thursday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m.
For more information on the School of Energy Resources visit www.uwyo.edu/ser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.