CASPER (AP) — A fire in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park has reached up to 5 square miles, park officials said.
The recent colder, wetter weather in the area will cause the fire to grow, the park said in a statement on Wednesday. Hard frosts at night have killed plants and trees. The dead, dry vegetation will then help aid the fire's growth, officials said.
The so-called Lone Star Fire started on Aug. 22, KTWO-AM reported. It is expected to be contained by Oct. 30, officials said.
Firefighters are cutting down trees and heavy vegetation in the area to protect power lines, historic buildings and communication equipment.
