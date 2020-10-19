JACKSON — Fire restrictions are no longer in place in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Forest managers decided to rescind the Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order as of noon on Oct. 13. While fires are now legal, it is still illegal to leave a fire unattended or abandoned.
“Even though we are experiencing cooler temperatures and received some moisture over the area, visitors still need to be careful with their fires,” said Josh Erickson, Deputy Fire Management Officer of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Across the Teton Interagency dispatch area, 250 unattended or abandoned fires were found in 2020. Of those fires, 62 were found in areas where the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibited them completely. Thirty human caused wildfires required a response from area firefighters and aviation resources. Most of those were escaped campfires or warming fires totaling 110 acres.
For current fire information check tetonfires.com. To report a wildfire, unattended or abandoned campfire, please call Teton Interagency Dispatch at 307-739-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.