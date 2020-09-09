RAWLINS (WNE) — Heavy, wet snow Tuesday put out a 14,201-acre wildfire that burned just outside Hanna over Labor Day weekend.
“We were at 60 percent containment (Monday) night, and due to the weather event today, I think we are pretty safe to say that the thing is down and cold,” Carbon County Fire Warden Ron Brown said on Tuesday.
FEMA on Saturday authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs due to the blaze, which threatened roughly 200 home and 846 residents. As of Tuesday, no structures within or outside the city limits were destroyed.
Fire officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area on Saturday, and Black Hills Energy activated its emergency response plan to maintain natural gas infrastructure threatened by the wildfire. Also at the request of fire officials, Black Hills Energy shut off natural gas service to customers in Hanna. By Sunday afternoon, the Carbon County Office of Emergency Management was working with local authorities to bring back the residents who evacuated under a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted Tuesday morning.
Hanna Mayor Lois Buchanan said she witnessed the fire come frighteningly close to the south end of town Saturday afternoon.
“It was the wildest Labor Day weekend I’ve ever had in my life,” Buchanan said. “It was a big scare — a huge scare — and something that was new to everyone in town. I don’t think we have ever had to evacuate before.”
