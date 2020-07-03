TORRINGTON (AP) — A fireworks show exploded as it was being set up by firefighters in Wyoming but they turned around and fought the flames.
The mishap happened inside a building Wednesday as eight Torrington Volunteer Fire Department members loaded fireworks into mortar tubes for an upcoming Fourth of July show.
Fire department officials say one of the fireworks exploded and set off the whole display.
The firefighters fled but came back to fight the flames, KTWO Radio reports.
A firefighter with minor injuries went to a hospital. Officials asked the Wyoming State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate.
