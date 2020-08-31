JACKSON — Firefighters are responding to two new wildfires in the Bridger-Teton National Forest — the Shoal Creek Fire and the Smoky Hollow Fire.
Both fires were discovered Aug. 30, 2020, and the causes of the fires are under investigation.
SHOAL CREEK FIRE
The Shoal Creek Fire is burning on the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Shoal Creek drainage in Hoback Canyon. The fire is burning in light timber, grass, and sage. As of Monday morning, the size of the fire was estimated to be around 25 acres.
Teton Interagency Fire along with Sublette County Unified Fire responded Sunday afternoon to the Shoal Creek Fire and began suppression efforts. Current resources include seven engines, one helicopter, one water tender, and approximately 35 management personnel. A 20-person Interagency Hot Shot crew was expected to arrive later on Monday.
The perimeter of the Shoal Creek Fire is burning fully within the 2016 Cliff Creek burn scar. Due to this burn scar, the potential for growth is minimal.
Power outages occurred for residents from Camp Creek in Teton County to the Upper Green River Valley in Sublette County. Power has been restored to all effected by this outage.
SMOKY HOLLOW FIRE
The Smoky Hollow Fire is burning on the border of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. It is located on a ridge top approximately six miles southwest of Wilson, Wyoming, just above Mosquito Creek in Teton County, Wyoming. As of Monday, the fire was approximately 17-acres.
The fire is burning in timber and dead and fallen trees, and it is creeping and smoldering with occasional single-tree torching that can be seen from Jackson, Wyoming. The fire is also burning in very steep terrain with an estimated 50% slope.
There are currently 15 firefighters suppressing the fire, including Engine 441 from the Bridger-Teton National Forest. An additional handcrew and helicopters were ordered to help suppress the fire.
The fire is still at 0% containment, but with the cooler temperatures and forecasted weather, the firefighters were expecting to make progress on the fire on Monday. No structures are threatened.
The public is asked to stay out of the immediate area so firefighters can perform their suppression activities safely. Areas to avoid include the 050 trail, the 054 trail and Forest Service Road 30975 road on the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Mosquito Creek.
For updates on both fires, follow the U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest on Facebook at facebook.com/BridgerTetonNF or Twitter at twitter.com/BridgerTetonNF.
