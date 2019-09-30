CHEYENNE – A truck providing improved communications for first responders in rural areas will be available to all Wyoming law enforcement agencies that opt into a new program.
The vehicle was on the scene during a proclamation ceremony recognizing first responders Friday afternoon at the state Capitol.
“What this is going to allow us to do in Laramie County is we can all be on a singular device and operate in unison,” Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick said after the ceremony.
The truck provides cell service whenever first responders need it for wildfires or other disasters. For no additional cost, the truck will be available for use by any state law enforcement agencies that adopt FirstNET, a public safety broadband network initially established by the U.S. Congress in 2012.
Though all states have now signed on to participate in the program, Wyoming was the second to do so.
“As the FirstNET Authority planned for this network, we spent years working hand in hand and consulting with public safety and state officials throughout Wyoming,” FirstNET Authority Chief Technology and Operations Officer Jeff Bratcher said. “Their feedback helped us design a network that brings coverage and capacity to where first responders need it most, like rural communities here in Laramie County.”
Glick, who spoke during the ceremony, said he was excited for the partnership to get underway.
“It doesn’t matter the color of the uniform, the shape of your badge, we all work together to be force multipliers, to serve the people who put us where we’re at,” Glick said. “If you’ve seen me around technology, I can find every bug there is, but I’m anxious for us to go forward.”
During the ceremony, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring September “First Responders and Public Safety Professionals Month.” It was the first proclamation made inside the newly renovated rotunda, part of the four-year, more than $300 million Capitol renovation project.
“In Wyoming, our first responders are so often the link to our safety, the link to our communities’ safety and the link to making sure that we live in a wonderful state that has a strong, strong future,” Gordon said. “Whether it be police, whether it be firemen, whether it be ambulance, these are the people who show up under all kinds of circumstances and do the right thing.”
