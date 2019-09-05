DUTCH JOHN, Utah -- Fall hours are in effect for the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
The Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 2:50 p.m.
Fall hours at the Red Canyon Visitor Center began Sept. 5. It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and closed Monday through Thursday.
The final closure date for winter will be dependent on nighttime temperatures.
Swett Ranch and Ute Tower are already closed for the season.
