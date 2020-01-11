LARAMIE -- With the purchase of a 79.5-acre parcel in the Huston Park Wilderness last month, the U.S. Forest has consolidated the last wilderness inholding on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests.
The parcel is located in the Sierra Madre Range in the Little Snake River drainage, west of Standard Park and just north of the Roaring Fork Trail.
Brush Creek/Hayden District Ranger Jason Armbruster said the parcel was part of a mining claim that dates back to the early 1900s. There was some exploration and mining activity on the property, but nothing in recent years.
Meanwhile, the 30,589-acre Huston Park Wilderness was established by Congress in 1984. Wilderness areas are federally designated pieces of public lands that are set aside to preserve their natural, wild character. They’re chosen for their outstanding ecological, geological, scientific, educational, scenic or historic value.
Motorized and mechanized travel, including mountain bikes, are prohibited in wilderness areas.
“Unlike other areas of the forest that are managed for multiple uses — timber harvest, recreation, wildlife, a host of other uses — wilderness areas are managed for that natural state,” Armbruster said.
Since the passage of the Wilderness Act in 1964, which allowed for the creation of wilderness areas, the U.S. Forest Service has been working to consolidate lands within wilderness boundaries.
Armbruster said consolidation is a management goal because private parcels within wilderness areas can potentially support development that’s inconsistent with the character of the surrounding wilderness.
“A mine or some other type of development could really have a big impact on the surrounding wilderness in terms of people’s opportunities for solitude and recreation, generating clean water and other ecosystem services,” he said. “That’s one of the big reasons.”
Additionally, a private inholding raises the potential for trespassing and complicates the visitor experience. The Huston Park parcel is near a main trail and sits within an area popular with hikers and hunters.
“Now the public can use that entire wilderness area without having to be concerned about trespassing,” he said.
Wilderness areas also provide contiguous wildlife habitat and support river systems. The Little Snake River is a tributary of the Yampa River, which feeds the Green River and eventually the Colorado River.
“Our wilderness areas are important sources of municipal and irrigation water, and this wilderness is no exception,” Armbruster said. “We need to protect that clean water supply.”
Armbruster said the parcel belonged to the Daley family, which tried to arrange a land swap for the property in the 1990s. A deal never materialized, but the two parties resumed their conversation in 2018 and this time agreed to a sale.
“They wanted to see the property become a part of the national forest system and the Huston Park Wilderness,” he said. “They preferred that outcome to being sold to a private party and potentially developed.”
The parcel was the last wilderness inholding in the Medicine Bow and Routt forests of southern Wyoming and northern Colorado and one of the few remaining in the state.
Armbruster said the Forest Service conducted an environmental analysis prior to the sale to look for hazardous materials and found none. An old mine had already been closed and rehabilitated, and there’s some evidence of exploration work if one knows what to look for.
He described the Huston Park Wilderness as a spectacular area of high mountains and open parks with lush vegetation. A section of the Continental Divide Trail passes through, and wildflowers are abundant thanks to plentiful water.
“Later in the summer, it’s probably one the greenest spots you’ll find in this part of the world,” he said.
Ten wilderness areas are located on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests.
