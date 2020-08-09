GILLETTE — Collecting old tools and pieces of metal, then creating art out of them is not something many politicians do after leaving office.
Frank Latta is like many other former politicians.
He's worn many hats over the years: Gillette mayor and councilman, state lawmaker and owner of Frank's Alignment for more than two decades.
But in recent years, Latta has decided to pivot from the political arena to the art world.
"I was really used to using tools and I'd always look at tools and thought, 'Man, this could be used for this or this could be used for that,'" he said. "Then I retired and I thought, 'What am I going to do? What do I want do? What do I have no experience in?'
"Art. Some kind of artwork has always kind of intrigued me, but I had no experience in it."
Latta's friend, state Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, admitted he was skeptical when Latta started his new venture as an artist.
"I didn't think he was that good," he said.
But as his friend worked at it, "He got better and better and better at it," Von Flatern said. "He's worked at it and he's proving himself to be quite the artist. He learned he had a talent for it and it's worked out real well."
Von Flatern was at the Rockpile Museum on Friday morning, along with a few Campbell County Fire Department Maintenance employees, to help place Latta's newest creation — a bison made out of recycled scrap metal — onto a concrete foundation donated by Pete Lien and Sons of Gillette.
The sculpture is comprised of what Latta describes as a "menagerie" of old metal, horseshoes and tools.
"I wanted to make something look like a buffalo," he said. "It's kind of abstract."
People can see tools that are at least 20 years old, then can try to guess what they are. It also allows them to go back in time and imagine how the pioneers may have used them, Latta said.
"I want people to look at it and to understand it is somewhat of a replica and somewhat of a use your imagination. Maybe it's a little bit of both," he added.
The project took Latta about two years to finish. That included collecting old tools, some of which were picked up on an old Santa Fe Trail alignment while others were acquired at auctions and sales.
"When you're working with old, old rusty stuff it's very difficult," Latta said. "Some of them are not made of just steel, they're cast or a combination of metals, and so it makes it a little more difficult."
For Latta, the toughest and most time-consuming part of the project was creating the buffalo's face because of its detailed and complicated work.
"Everything has to work together," he said.
When Latta showed the statue to Rockpile Museum staff and board members, they loved it and wanted the museum to acquire it.
The bison not only represents an important historic animal in the Powder River Basin, it's made from vintage tools and farm equipment that fit well with the museum's mission, Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning said.
"We've always wanted some artwork on the grounds, but have never had the opportunity before," he said. "Hopefully, we can continue to add to this and continue to beautify the museum grounds."
Latta is working on another bison that will eventually be sold to someone in Bozeman, Montana.
"I'm really pleased when somebody wants one of my products or wants me to do something," he said. "I'm really pleased with that."
Latta does not mind getting requests as long as they don't restrict him with guidelines.
"Just tell me what you're trying to do then let my imagination do the rest," he said.
The bison is far from the only sculpture Latta has made, however.
He made a bench made out of a tailgate from a 1952 International pickup for Pizza Carrello. And Cam-plex featured several of his pieces at an art show in 2005.
"I have lived in Gillette my whole life," Latta said. "To have people in Gillette as well as the museum want and appreciate my work, that means a hell of a lot to me.
"I am not an expert at anything. I try to do my best in whatever I'm doing."
