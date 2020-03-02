CHEYENNE – After weighing a run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Mike Enzi, multimillionaire and former gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess announced Monday that he won't join this year's race.
Friess, a well-known donor to conservative politicians whose investment business is worth roughly $15 billion, came to the decision after conducting a statewide "listening tour" over the last few weeks to get a read on Wyomingites' political attitudes.
"After a listening tour to Cody, Gillette, Casper and Cheyenne, and a Tele-Town Hall visit with 8,000 fellow Wyomingites, I believe my most significant opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming is by enlarging the efforts of Foster's Outriders," Friess said in a statement. "A U.S. Senate run would alter our focus."
While he decided against running this year, the Jackson-based businessman has been heavily involved in Wyoming politics in recent years. In the 2018 Republican primary race for governor, Friess came in second behind now-Gov. Mark Gordon, falling about 9,000 votes short of the current governor.
The decision ends the possibility of a showdown between Friess and former Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis, who announced her candidacy for the seat last July.
In January, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney also announced she wouldn't be seeking the seat being vacated by Enzi. When he announced his listening tour in a statement following Cheney's decision, Friess praised both women and their roles in U.S. politics.
"Liz Cheney and Cynthia Lummis represent the Wyoming spirit of the early pioneers – independent, principled and living by the 'Code of the West,'" Friess said in the statement from January. "I'm a fan of Cynthia Lummis, and we share many of the same values."
It remains unclear whether Friess will be willing to support Lummis in the Senate race, but in a statement provided Monday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the former congresswoman had kind words for Friess, calling him "an incredible champion for conservative causes."
"From promoting transparency across government to combating bullying in schools to defending the sanctity of life, Foster continues to make a difference throughout Wyoming and across the country," Lummis said in the statement. "I hope he will continue this important work moving forward."
While her wealthiest potential opponent won't be running, Lummis isn't the only contender in the upcoming Republican primary. Four other Republican candidates – Joshua Wheeler, Robert Short, Bryan Miller and Patrick Dotson – had filed their candidacy with the Federal Election Commission as of Monday.
The Republican primary for the Senate seat will be Aug. 18. This year's general election is Nov. 3.
