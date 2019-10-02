KEMMERER – Fossil Butte National Monument will celebrate National Fossil Day on Saturday, Oct. 12. This annual event takes place across the nation to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. National Fossil Day is part of Earth Science Week, dedicated to expanding understanding and appreciation of earth sciences and encourage stewardship of the earth.
Visitors of all ages can celebrate by coming out to Fossil Butte National Monument for the unique opportunity to help prepare real fossil specimens. The fossil preparation lab will be open to the public and rangers will teach visitors about the tools used to uncover 52-million-year-old fossils. Visitors can then try their hand at fossil preparation.
"Being able to see science in action is a highlight for any visit to Fossil Butte," Superintendent Angela Wetz said, "but actually getting to participate in helping uncover these fossils is incredibly special."
This free event will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
As of Oct. 6, the monument will restore its winter operating hours. The visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The picnic area and scenic drive will remain open as long as the weather allows.
