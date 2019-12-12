KEMMERER – The Fossil Butte National Monument visitor center will be closed for federal holidays over the winter. This includes Christmas, New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and President's Day. The visitor center is also closed on Sundays. With these exceptions, the visitor center's normal winter hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
When the visitor center is closed, the public is still welcome to visit the monument and hike or snowshoe the trails.
"Hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing are permitted throughout the monument, including on the seasonally closed Scenic Drive road," Superintendent Angela Wetz said. "Winter can be a beautiful time to be outside."
Visitors can also explore outdoor interpretive exhibits, including the geologic timeline and quarry exhibit near the visitor center parking lot. Hunting is not permitted in the monument.
The Scenic Drive closed due to current and expected snowpack. It will reopen in the spring when weather permits. Call the park for current road conditions.
