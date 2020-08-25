Four fires were discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming during a 24-hour period starting Monday, Aug. 25.
All are believed to have started from lightning. Forest officials say the fires should serve as a reminder that ‘very high’ fire danger remains, and it is important to follow the stage 1 fire restrictions in effect.
The Pass Fire was a single tree that was struck by lightning on the south side of Teton Pass. Four Teton Interagency fire personnel were able to declare the fire controlled as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 25.
The Skull Fire was a quarter-acre in size as of Tuesday afternoon. It was burning in a heavy conifer stand off of Forest Service Rd 30165 northeast of Mount Leidy. Five Teton Interagency fire personnel were working the fire.
The Iron Rim Fire, one-tenth of an acre in size on Tuesday, was burning in the Snake River Canyon between Bradley and Elk Mountain. Six Teton Interagency fire personnel were transported to the area that morning to begin suppression efforts.
The Smokehouse Fire was approximately five acres in size and located seven miles north of Togwotee Pass on the southern face of Smokehouse Mountain in the Teton Wilderness. The fire is believed to have started a week ago when a storm system moved through the area.
The fire is confined by old fire scars creating sporadic fuels along with steep, rocky, terrain that significantly limits its future-spread potential. Due to the hazardous terrain, limited number of firefighting resources available, difficulty of access, and lack of spread potential, no personnel are engaged on this fire. Fire managers will keeping a watchful eye on the progress of the Smokehouse Fire, and if any significant changes in fire behavior occur, they will reassess tactics.
Even with rain in the forecast, officials said it is important to remain vigilant. Months of dry, windy conditions have cured the forest vegetation allowing fires to start easily and spread rapidly under most conditions. The latest information about our fire restrictions is available at Tetonfire.com. Those camping in an area where fires are allowed who choose to have one should ensure the fire is ‘dead out’ before leaving the site. This mean cold to the touch: “if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”
To report a wildfire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3630.
