CARBON COUNTY – A Union Pacific freight train derailed between Hanna and Medicine Bow early Thursday morning, closing down both lines of the Union Pacific Railroad across America, according to a UP spokesperson.
A portion of the eastbound train left the tracks 9.5 miles east of Hanna near 3:30 a.m., where Carbon County Road 115 crosses the railroad tracks leading to the Palm Ranch and the old Carbon Cemetery. The train engines did not derail, and no one was injured, but 21 cars did derail, the UP reported.
After working all night, the response crew did get one line open by Friday at 5:15 a.m, with the other line to open later in the day. The cause of derailment is still under investigation as of press time.
The Hulcher Services Inc., out of their Denver office, was called to respond to the wreck on Thursday morning and had a crew on site that day. Hulcher is a “nationwide railroad contractor of derailment and emergency services,” according to their web site.
When contacted, the Hulcher spokesperson refused to confirm that their employees were deployed to this train wreck and declined further comment.
During late afternoon Thursday, with a lot of equipment already on site and more workers arriving all the time, a large group of UP and Hulcher employees were hard at work clearing the wreckage on and around the railroad tracks, just east of the County Road 115 crossing. With the arrival of six trailer-mounted-generator light plants, workers prepared to work through the night. With the temperature at 22 degrees and falling as darkness fell, workers worked steadily to get the rail line back open.
No wind was blowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.