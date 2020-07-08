CHEYENNE — The public is invited to attend the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission's next meeting on July 16-17 in Rawlins, either in person or online.
People will also have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter, regardless of their attendance method.
To participate in the meeting via ZOOM, registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions to join the meeting. There is a different sign-up link for each day.
— Register for the Thursday, June 16 session at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LZivDU3RQp6YIh-6EIvXSA
— Register for the Friday, June 17 session at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AdBNBBjKRVWWrBlfwoFipg
For those who would like to attend in person, the meeting will be at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 West Pine Street. The meeting will follow state public gathering recommendations which allow for 50 people in a confined space without restrictions. Face coverings are encouraged if social distancing is not possible during the meeting. The open session is set to begin at about 8:15 on Thursday and at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items including wildlife crossing projects; large carnivore monitoring research and conflicts; Mule Deer Initiative projects; an overview of various trapping issues, the antelope limited quota draw, the new Cody Regional Office construction and an update from the WYldlife Fund.
The Commission will be asked to vote to approve the department’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan, the result of a collaborative CWD working group. Additionally, Game and Fish will seek approval for the fiscal year 2021 budget, Chap. 47 - Gray Wolf Hunting Season, the special allocation of antelope licenses and the agency’s Wolverine Management Plan.
The department will also present annual employee recognition awards for 2019.
The public is also invited to a tour of the Rawlins areaprior to the meeting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on July 15. The tour will focus on the High Savery Reservoir and the Red Rim Grizzly Wildlife Habitat Management Area. The public will need to provide their own transportation and lunch. Anyone interested should meet at 11 a.m. in front of the Holiday Inn Express, 201 Airport Road, Rawlins.
The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website's Commission page.
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.