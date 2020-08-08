Beth Bear, aquatic invasive species specialist, seated left, and fisheries biologist Chance Kirkeeng from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department record location data while the rest of their crew sets individual mussels in the Laramie River on July 23 at the Fort Laramie National Historic Site in western Goshen County. The crew was working on a project to reintroduce the plain pocketbook mussel to the river where it was once prolific, both at FLNHS and at a similar site upstream of Grayrocks Reservoir where the last living example of the species was located more than a decade ago.