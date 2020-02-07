CHEYENNE -- Just a few days before the state Legislature convenes for its month-long budget session, a Gillette lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that would have required Wyoming to share disqualifying mental health information about potential gun owners with the FBI.
Rep. Bill Pownall, R-Gillette, announced his change in course in a news release Thursday afternoon.
"Unfortunately, a false narrative has emerged that grossly mischaracterizes the intent and implications of this bill," Pownall said in a statement. "Due to the short timeframe of the budget session and the immense workload in front of the Legislature, I will be pulling (House Bill 59) for consideration at this time."
If passed, HB 59 would have required Wyoming to report people to the National Instant Background Check System if their mental health conditions barred them from obtaining a firearm.
The bill also would have set up an appeals process for those who lost their gun rights to regain them.
Several factors determine whether a person may be barred from owning a firearm, including if he or she has committed a felony, been involuntarily committed to a mental health institution or been declared criminally insane.
Wyoming is one of three states, along with Montana and New Hampshire, that fails to report disqualifying mental health data to the NICS database.
A former Campbell County sheriff and a member of the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, Pownall reiterated his staunch support for Second Amendments rights in his statement Thursday.
"I introduced (HB 59) to assist Wyoming gun dealers in doing business and help clarify current law," Pownall said. "Let me be clear: this bill does not take away guns from honest, law-abiding citizens; it only helps address laws on the books today.
"I believe a more robust conversation surrounding this issue is warranted, and I look forward to discussing this more with my constituents, gun sellers and law enforcement in the near future," he continued.
Pownall's initial attempt to introduce the bill came a few months after the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee rejected a similar version in October. It remains to be seen whether another lawmaker will sponsor a version of the bill during the legislative session that begins Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.