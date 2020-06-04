GILLETTE (WNE) — A 21-year-old Gillette man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after allegedly shooting 21-year-old Tanner Miller in the head at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police Lt. Brent Wasson said the suspect, identified by jail records as Joshua Campbell, called police to report he shot the victim at the suspect's home.
Officers responded and found the victim, who was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, where he later died, Wasson said.
Just before the shooting, the victim arrived at Campbell's home in South Fork Apartments after the two had been hanging out somewhere else in the evening, Wasson said.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem confirmed the identification of the victim and said Miller was shot above the left eye brow.
Wasson said the investigation continues and that "at this time," the Police Department won't release more details of the shooting.
