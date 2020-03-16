CHEYENNE – In March 2019, as the Legislature’s general session wound to a close, Gov. Mark Gordon said he was frustrated with the lack of legislative progress made in creating revenue streams to address the state’s looming structural deficit.
On Friday, a day after this year’s budget session finished, the governor struck a more optimistic tone in a press conference with reporters. Gordon said the nearly $3 billion budget passed by the Legislature for the 2021-22 biennium – which was cut by about 8% overall from last biennium’s budget – offered a sound financial plan for the state.
But the governor, along with several state lawmakers in the past week, acknowledged the big issues facing the state aren’t going away.
Last weekend, oil prices plunged to four-year lows, largely due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and dropping demand out of fears of the coronavirus. The price drop leaves the current price of oil in Wyoming far below what the state has projected for this year, meaning there could be far less tax revenue from oil production than expected.
“It was a concern when we entered the budget session, and it’s a concern now,” Gordon said of the volatility of oil, which is one of the main revenue-generators for the state. “I’m not particularly interested in across-the-board cuts or window dressing. I think we will have to talk about what programs we may have to cut if our numbers don’t improve.”
To get a better idea of how the global market’s volatility will impact Wyoming, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, a team of economists and financial experts that projects the state’s economic profile, will issue a new report sometime in April. Gordon noted the state still has savings to buffer the transition, but the long-term funding issues will have to be considered.
“This is a conversation Wyoming is going to have to have,” Gordon said. “How do we stabilize our revenue sources, and how do we make sure that we have a balanced budget?”
The last week of the session, as some in the Capitol worked to close deals between the House and Senate, offered a chance for lawmakers to consider potential answers to those questions. In a meeting Wednesday, members of the Joint Revenue Committee discussed interim topics to consider over the 10 months bridging this year’s budget session to next year’s general one.
For some on the committee, the answers need to come sooner rather than later.
“We are getting closer to where we have to have powerful solutions,” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, who co-chairs the joint committee.
His co-chair from the House side agreed. “I think we need all hands on deck to push some funding streams, whether that’s taxation or moving money around or figuring out what the long-term goal is,” Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said.
Lawmakers mulled several potential revenue-generating options during their meeting. Perhaps the most substantial of those, and one that won widespread House support during the 2019 session, is a corporate income tax. This year’s proposal, which would impose a 7% tax on all businesses with more than 100 stakeholders, was never considered for an introductory vote, but the concept seems certain to return over the next few months.
Discussing the proposal during the Wednesday meeting, Case referred to the Walmart in Riverton as an example. The senator said the store only pays about $88,000 annually in property taxes on the store and its surrounding land.
“It struck me personally because it’s not much more tax than I pay on my property, and … my jaw just dropped, because I suspect they make as much in a week as I do in a year,” Case said. “I see astounding potential for some taxpayers that just totally miss our system.”
While lawmakers look to explore other ways to generate revenue to keep Wyoming’s K-12 education system afloat, one tax measure did gain approval during this year’s budget session. The Legislature agreed to implement an additional 5% sales tax on all in-state lodging services, a measure that’s projected to free up roughly $18 million annually in the state’s general fund. So far, the measure is the only new tax proposal the governor has supported.
“I do not think that raising taxes is is necessarily in order unless we have made the kinds of adjustments that that we need to make in our programs,” Gordon said Friday.
While the state has major decisions to make in the coming months and years, Gordon and legislative leadership both noted the progress made in other areas through bills passed during the budget session.
Shortly after the Senate concluded its final night of work Thursday, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, noted a wide range of issues the Legislature managed to address, from the creation of a statewide gaming commission to a new tax payment schedule on mineral production.
“For a legislative session, we made significant and major steps forward in policy for the state of Wyoming,” Perkins said.
On Friday, Gordon also referred to a handful of helpful bills passed this session, including a bill creating an emergency water projects account following the collapse of an irrigation tunnel in Goshen County last summer.
Yet members of both the legislative and executive branches admit there’s more work to be done. Depending on where the economy goes in the next few months, the state Legislature may have to reconvene to reconsider its finances moving forward.
“Should the need arise, the governor or the Legislature, either one, can call for a special session,” Gordon said Friday. “If we need to do that, we will. We’ve been planning for worst-case scenarios.”
