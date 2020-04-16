Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.