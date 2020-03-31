CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed four bills last week covering a wide range of issues, from medical treatment of infants born alive after an attempted abortion to the state’s still-possible purchase of several million acres of land in southern Wyoming.
About two weeks removed from the end of Wyoming's legislative session, Gordon announced the vetoes Friday, along with his approval of the other remaining bills at his consideration.
One of the vetoed bills, Senate File 97, would have required medical treatment be provided to any infant born alive after an attempted abortion – even for those without any chance of survival — or have the doctor and parent face a potential felony for failing to comply.
In a letter explaining his veto, Gordon said the bill “interposes the State between a parent and a physician and does so indifferently.”
“I am, and always have been, pro-life,” Gordon said in the opening of his letter.
While SF 97 ultimately sailed out of both the House and Senate, some lawmakers who voted in favor of the legislation questioned its language and the felony penalty, which would impose up to 14 years in prison on those who didn’t "take medically appropriate and reasonable steps” to preserve any infant born alive after an attempted abortion. Before the bill's final vote in the House, an amendment that would’ve reduced the penalty to a misdemeanor failed narrowly.
Gordon noted current law already gives the option to parents in such a situation to try to keep that child alive, regardless of cost. Doctors also already face felony penalties if they refuse to provide treatment to a "viable infant aborted alive with any chance of survival,” while the bill extended that to those without a chance of survival.
“This bill will harm people it never intended to harm – parents who want a child, but have received the devastating news that their pregnancy is not viable,” Gordon said. "The state should not seek to make that moment for parents any more tragic than it already is."
Land deal bill
While Wyoming could still move forward in buying roughly a million acres of land and four million acres of mineral rights in southern Wyoming from Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Gordon vetoed the legislation putting a specific process in place for the deal.
Senate File 138 was the ultimate product of House and Senate versions that were discussed at length during the Legislature’s budget session. The 19-page final version of the bill outlined a stringent process by which the State Loan and Investment Board could pursue such a deal, including what funds could be tapped into. For example, the final version included a $150 million cap on the state’s Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, known as the “rainy-day fund."
"The end result (of the legislation) is a vehicle so heavily laden with legislative baggage that the ability to conduct thorough and appropriate due diligence takes a back seat to mandated reports and recommendations,” Gordon said in a letter explaining his decision.
Gordon also noted the state Legislature’s failure to reach an agreement on a capital construction bill this year has inadvertently squeezed the State Building Commission's contingency fund “to the point where existing obligations and priorities are in direct competition for money to pay for the cost of due diligence.”
The bill also included a requirement that public meetings be held within each “geographic area” affected by the purchase. Laramie, Albany, Lincoln, Uinta, Carbon and Sweetwater counties are included in the acreage being considered for purchase.
In his letter, Gordon committed to honoring all of the public transparency requirements outlined in the bill.
"My veto is not a means of circumventing those requirements, as they are entirely appropriate,” Gordon said. “Moreover, I believe the State Land and Investment Board and my office can even exceed the amount of public involvement and comment called for in the bill.”
The governor said an updated report would be provided if the state makes progress on the deal, and the Legislature would ultimately decide how to fund any potential purchase.
"I commit to the Legislature and citizens of Wyoming that we will continue to find ways to take steps to explore this opportunity," Gordon said.
Other vetoes
Gordon vetoed two additional pieces of legislation Friday. One of them would have started the process for Wyoming school districts to be federally reimbursed for half their expenses on special education services.
Under the bill, Laramie County School District 1 would have set up a pilot program for the billing services, and districts would have had to opt in to a statewide program – points that gave Gordon pause.
"Considering current circumstances, saving money until we are ready to fully implement this approach seems warranted," Gordon said in a letter. "The cost to the state to stand up these new processes is too high without any guarantee of school district participation."
Gordon's veto means Wyoming will remain the only state that doesn't charge Medicaid for special education services like speech therapy.
The governor also vetoed Senate File 140, which would have required new classifications and salary evaluations for staff in the Wyoming Division of Banking, calling the legislation redundant and unnecessary, given the executive branch's current procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.