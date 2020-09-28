MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen Fire has grown to 77,950 acres and remains only 2% contained as of Monday, Sept. 28, but volunteers and resources have been sent to provide support to both those fighting the fire and those affected by it.
GOV. GORDON SENDS FIREFIGHTING RESOURCES
Governor Mark Gordon has directed numerous state resources to provide assistance and support to affected communities and teams battling the Mullen Fire.
The Governor has been in constant communication with members of the incident management team and the Wyoming State Forestry Division to monitor the fire and response.
“I want to express my gratitude to the firefighters and support personnel who are battling to protect structures in the affected areas,” Governor Gordon said. “These folks have been working very hard in a well-coordinated effort under extremely difficult conditions.”
The fire is being managed by the Rocky Mountain Area Blue Team, a Type 2 National Incident Management Team composed of federal and non-federal personnel that is experienced in managing the response efforts of large-scale national disasters. Currently there are 525 people assigned to the Mullen Fire. Task forces of additional firefighters from multiple Wyoming fire departments provided support over the weekend as well. Commercial aviation resources being utilized include 2 super scoopers, 4 single-engine air tankers, and 9 helicopters. Two heavy tankers are also available.
The multi-agency state response to the fire includes personnel from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming State Forestry Division. The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Laramie Armory is being utilized as an incident command post. Wyoming Game and Fish is allowing hunters with specific license types in the area of the Mullen Creek Fire to seek a carryover to 2021 or a refund due to limited access in the Snowy Range.
The state has also made Emergency Fire Suppression Account (EFSA) funding available to Albany and Carbon counties. These grants provide funds for the cost of suppression and mop-up of qualifying emergency wildland fires.
The State of Wyoming has received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration to support fire suppression efforts taking place on private lands. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.
RED CROSS HELPS RESIDENTS
The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has been assisting residents who have been evacuated by the Mullen fire. The Red Cross is currently providing lodging, food, medical and mental health support and emergency needs for individuals who have been impacted by the Fire.
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the communities of Keystone, Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy, Wold, Beehive, Pelton Creek, Mountain Home, Graham, Fox Park, Foxborough, Albany, Woods Landing and adjacent areas, as well as areas along Highways 10, 11 and 230.
The Red Cross is working together with several community partners to provide information and assistance, including the Albany County Emergency Management Agency, the Albany County Fairgrounds, the Albany County Assessor’s Office and the Wyoming Game and Fish.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross is following strict guidance from the CDC and public health authorities and has put in place additional precautions to ensure the ongoing safety of both the Red Cross workforce and the communities they serve.
Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross cannot accept material donations. The first priority for the Red Cross is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations or volunteering are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. If you would like to donate, you can by visiting redcross.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.
Donations can also be sent to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation or local volunteer fire departments.
Regular updates on the Mullen Fire are being posted to the Mullen Fire Facebook page and on Inciweb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.