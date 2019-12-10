CHEYENNE – Wyoming legislators on the Joint Appropriations Committee got their first chance Monday to ask Gov. Mark Gordon about the details of his 2021-22 biennium budget request, which was released last month.
At the start of the meeting, Gordon said his $3.2 billion budget aims to set Wyoming up for the future, though he added he doesn't believe the state is facing any immediate economic cliffs.
"This gives us time to think about how we address the future, where I believe there are going to be some fundamental changes," Gordon said. "We cannot stand on the sidelines and wait for the next move to save us."
Gordon's proposed budget calls for borrowing $266 million from the state's rainy-day fund, with $161 million from the fund going to K-12 education and $105 million going to local government spending.
During the meeting, Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, who co-chairs the committee, asked Gordon whether his budget could set the precedent that the rainy-day fund will always be used as the account to fund those areas.
"What I worry about is the perception that pretty soon that's going to be automatic, the (rainy-day fund) is now going to be the funding device for those two areas, not that I don't agree that they should be funded," Bebout said. "I think when you move in that direction, that may be their perception."
Gordon said he generally shared Bebout's concern, though he added the rainy-day fund was the most appropriate source in this instance.
"I think we do have to look at how we construct the budget so that the rainy-day account exists for rainy days, not necessarily as a way to fund ongoing programs," Gordon said.
Bebout also mentioned recommendations from the governor's Efficiency Commission that would save the state about $85 million. Acknowledging $85 million as "a pretty heavy lift," Bebout asked Gordon where he stood on the recommendations.
"We have worked heavily with the Budget Division, and we believe these are achievable numbers," Gordon said. "Part of that, as you'll note, is in the way we fund things like Medicaid expansion for schools and other aspects of that."
With the latest Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report projecting a $185.4 million drop in revenue for Wyoming over the next three years, Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, asked the governor if he supported any measures to boost the state's revenue streams.
In response, Gordon said beyond a lodging tax proposal, it's "not clear" that he will support any other revenue-generating legislation this session.
"The people of Wyoming don't want to see additional taxes until they're confident we've done all that we can on the expenditure side," Gordon said.
With the state facing an estimated $250 million shortfall in K-12 education funding in the near future, Bebout said the Legislature will needed to figure out how to handle that issue.
"We look at our general fund, we're really in good shape," Bebout said. "Education is the one that has a huge deficit."
Monday's meeting marked the first day of Joint Appropriations Committee meetings that will continue until close to the start of the legislative session Feb. 10.
