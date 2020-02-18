CHEYENNE – Learning how to hunt shaped Codee Augustin’s childhood in Rock Springs.
“It really changes your life,” Augustin, a registered lobbyist for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, told the Senate Education Committee on Monday. “It gives you a whole different perspective – getting outdoors.”
Augustin’s dad taught her how to hunt and safely handle a firearm, but she wants to see every student, including her three children, in Wyoming have the opportunity to learn how.
That’s why she joined a number of other public officials and lobbyists to testify in favor of Senate Joint Resolution 1, which would allow school districts to offer firearm and hunting education courses as a voluntary physical education elective in public schools. Students would have to be at least 12 years old to participate, and those who complete the course would receive a special hunter education certification. Any shooting of a firearm would take place off school grounds, and would be entirely voluntary on the students’ part.
“We’re not forcing the schools to do anything, we’re requesting they do it,” Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, told the committee. Several other states, including Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina, have passed similar laws.
Driskill, who is the lead sponsor of the resolution, characterized it as “good common sense” because it “doesn’t expand the schools and doesn’t cost money, but can truly save kids’ lives and enrich kids’ lives.”
Wyoming has the most guns per capita of any state in the country, according to data from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. From 2008 to 2017, Wyoming had the sixth-highest rate of gun deaths of any state, with a rate of 17.73 gun deaths for every 100,000 people, according to federal data collected by the Center for American Progress.
“This bill’s not just about hunting in the field,” Driskill said. “Even if you hate guns, when you’re in Wyoming, your kids are going to come across one once in their life. It’s critical to understand how they work. I really do believe safety is a key component of this bill.”
Rep. Sarah Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, who is co-sponsoring the resolution, said she supports it for a number of reasons, including its ability to aid in suicide prevention. Since 2016, Wyoming’s teenage suicide rate has increased 40%, according to a report by the UnitedHealth Foundation. And in states where guns are more prevalent, like Wyoming, so are suicides.
“There are suicides that happen because very simple preventative measures – like the safe storage of firearms – aren’t happening,” Burlingame said. “I don’t know how to get that information out there if we don’t have opportunities like this bill provides.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow testified that the bill could also widen the pipeline for Wyomingites seeking new hunting licenses, which is flooded with applicants who come from hunting families.
“If we can offer it in schools, we have a real opportunity to teach Second Amendment rights, conservation, stewardship, hunter safety and gun safety to a whole swath of students who go to Wyoming schools, but who might not be from hunting and fishing families,” Balow said.
In Wyoming, more than 10 schools, including Meadowlark Elementary School in Cheyenne, and one community college, already offer some form of hunter education, which is underwritten by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
SJ 1’s original language was limited to offering hunter education electives to high schoolers, but the committee accepted an amendment to include junior high students.
“That would also give school districts a much better opportunity to be flexible about where they offer it within their physical education courses,” Balow said.
Angela Bruce, deputy director of external operations for Wyoming Game and Fish Department, testified that she’d always planned to get her young son certified in hunter education, but that “as a busy mom,” it can be hard to find the time. Her son ended up taking one of the after-school courses at Meadowlark, which are offered on a quarterly basis.
“I could really see that not only was it helpful to parents, but it was helpful to kids,” Bruce said. “We give opportunity to kids that maybe wouldn’t have had it.”
But Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, wanted to know if “we have enough instructors out there” to teach the courses.
“How do you see that rolling out?,” he asked.
The hunter education courses that are currently available are taught by one of the 200 volunteer instructors certified to teach it in the state of Wyoming.
“As we look into the schools, we would look to folks who want to be certified,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, communications director for the Game and Fish Department. “I think there is a great opportunity to bring current teachers into volunteerism.”
Marguerite Herman, chairwoman of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, said she’s supportive of the measure coming to Wyoming’s largest school district, if “we can find the resources to facilitate the convenience of it.”
She said she’d defer “to the teachers and curriculum writers,” however, to decide the specifics of what the course would look like.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said giving districts latitude to design the curriculum avoids getting “into the unconstitutionality we get into when we try to prescribe curriculum.”
He then joined the rest of the committee in passing the resolution and sending it back to the full Senate chamber, where it must pass three votes to advance to the House.
“This is a very clean approach that provides recommendation and guidance, and I believe it will be followed,” Rothfuss said.
