Habitat work recently completed on the Laramie River has had the side effect of supporting native non-game fish in addition to the river’s prized brown trout.
Research work conducted by University of Wyoming professor Frank Rahel and former graduate student Jessica Dugan found the river’s restoration projects benefited both native and non-native species. Their work was published in the North American Journal of Fisheries Management earlier this fall.
“We were interested in how native fish respond to habitat improvements that were made primarily to increase habitat for brown trout and game fish,” Rahel said.
The Laramie River restoration project was started in 2009 and completed several years ago. The project was designed to enhance habitat, reduce erosion and stabilize the river as it runs through town.
As the city’s infrastructure crowded the river over time, it became unnaturally straightened and confined. This led to increased erosion and sediment build-up, which had a negative impact on the aquatic and riparian habitats.
A range of treatments were part of the restoration project. Rock, wood and willow plantings were used to stabilize eroding banks and re-create meanders. Rootwads — tree stumps sticking out into the river channel — encourage sediment deposition and create slow-moving pools and shady places for fish to hide.
There are no native trout species in the Platte River drainage, which includes the Laramie River, but brown trout were introduced to the area in about 1895. They tolerate warmer water temperatures than other trout and thus can be found lower in the drainage. Many Laramie River brown trout spawn in Spring Creek.
Although the Laramie River is now a brown trout fishery, more than 95 percent of the fish in the river are native, non-game species.
Native fish in the river include several types of minnows, suckers and darters. A creek chub is a larger minnow that eats insects and smaller fish. The common shiner can reach seven inches long. White suckers can grow up to 18 inches long.
Rahel, who works in the Department of Zoology and Physiology, and Dugan, who is now a fisheries biologist in Casper with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, started their research in 2015.
They wondered if habitat improvements that helped brown trout would in turn hurt native species because brown trout prey on smaller native fish, but that wasn’t the case.
“These non-game fish are also using the habitat, and there doesn’t seem to be any loss of native fish species that could be attributed to brown trout predation,” Rahel said.
They focused their research on “habitat patches,” such as woody debris, where fish were likely to congregate for cover.
Woody areas included the rootwads that were introduced to the river. Such habitat could also naturally occur as trees fall in or snags build up into piles.
“Wood, in general, is a good habitat type for all the fish in the river,” he said.
Using electrofishing equipment to get a sample of all the fish present in an area, they compared woody areas, aquatic plant beds and areas with rock riprap. They sampled four locations along the river, including along the Laramie River Greenbelt and at Monolith Ranch.
“We could relate the number and types of fish found in a particular type of patch to whether that patch was natural or man-made, and compare it to open parts of the river where there isn’t that kind of cover,” he said.
Except for the Johnny darter, a fish that prefers sandy-bottomed habitat, every other species was most often found in the habitat patches, with woody debris the most favored habitat type.
Rahel said the habitat work could be a model for fisheries managers in other areas with limited natural habitat, and it shows one way that native non-game fish can be managed alongside sport fish.
“If we have systems where we are particularly interested in some of the native and non-game fish, we can use those same kinds of habitat structures,” he said.
