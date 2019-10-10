ROCK SPRINGS (AP) — Oil field company Halliburton laid off about 650 employees across the Rockies region including Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and North Dakota.
"Halliburton made reductions to its employee workforce in Rock Springs due to local market conditions," a press release states. "Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity."
Officials added that a majority of employees were given the option to relocate to other company operating areas "where more activity is anticipated."
Demand for drilling and hydraulic fracturing services remains weak amid lackluster oil prices, the Houston Chronicle reported.
While numbers were not immediately available for the number of Wyoming job eliminated, the Texas-based energy service provider laid off 178 workers at its Colorado office saying it is a permanent employment loss.
The Daily Sentinel reported that oil field company Halliburton told the state Department of Labor and Employment about the anticipated layoffs in a written letter dated Monday.
Company officials say the Colorado layoffs were also due to local market conditions, but they plan to keep the Grand Junction facility open.
Officials say there is concern over uncertainty following an oil and gas bill passed this year that overhauls industry regulations in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.