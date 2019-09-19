ROCK SPRINGS — Harbor Freight Tools will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Rock Springs starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1451 Dewar Drive. The Rock Springs location is the third Harbor Freight Tools store in Wyoming.
The store will open at 8 a.m. The first 500 customer will receive a free six-piece screwdriver set.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Rock Springs,” Cameron Ostler, store manager, said in a press release. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools.”
The 15,000-square-foot store offers tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.
The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The company opened its first store in 1980, and today Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,000 stores across the country, 20,000 employees and more than 40 million customers, according to a press release.
