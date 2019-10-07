LARAMIE -- A series of events set for Albany County Public Library next week aims to reflect on racism and social justice during World War II and how those issues continue in the United States today.
“Looking Backward: A Week of WWII and Its Resonance Today” started Monday and includes film screenings, speakers, a book discussion and a game night, with events continuing through Oct. 13.
Highlighting the week is a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday by Sam Mihara, a second-generation Japanese-American who was 9 years old when he was imprisoned with his family at Heart Mountain Relocation Center near Powell for three years during the war.
Cassandra Hunter, adult services librarian at Albany County Public Library, said Mihara’s visit was the inspiration to put together a full week of programming.
“I wanted to develop that into something that would encourage our community and our patrons to think about (World War II) more broadly and think about America’s role in a different way,” she said.
Mihara was born in San Francisco. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he and his parents were forced to move to Heart Mountain. The camp was one of 10 that housed more than 120,000 United States residents of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast. Most were U.S.-born citizens.
After the war, Mihara returned to San Francisco. He eventually graduated from University of California Berkeley and UCLA with engineering degrees and became a rocket scientist at Boeing.
He developed a presentation about his time at Heart Mountain to educate people about what happened, share what he learned and help prevent such civil rights violations from occurring in the future, he says on his website.
Other events at the library next week include a screening of “Hitler’s Children,” a 2011 documentary that follows the descendants of top Nazi officials as they grapple with the legacy of their infamous ancestors.
A game night is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday featuring WWII games such as Black Orchestra, a cooperative board game based historic attempts to remove Hitler from power.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, University of Wyoming assistant professor Adam Blackler will lead a public discussion following the screening of several short films. Blackler teaches history at UW, and his research interests include genocide, the Holocaust and German colonialism in Africa.
At 2 p.m. Friday, there will be a discussion about the book “They Called Us Enemy,” by George Takei. Takei, perhaps best known for his role as helmsman Sulu on the TV show “Star Trek,” was 4 years old when his family was forced into a relocation center.
“The book was just released, so it felt really timely,” Hunter said. “And, it felt like another way to encourage our patrons to consume not only film, but books, and all the different ways that people can hear, see and learn about this part of our history.”
The seven-minute film “A Night at the Garden” is set to screen on a loop from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The film was made from archival footage taken during a 1939 rally at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Nazism. Twenty-thousand people attended the New York City event.
“It illuminated this issue of white nationalism and how that can snowball and create these perceptions that mass internment and mass imprisonment are acceptable and normalized,” Hunter said.
The 2006 film “This is England,” which portrays skinhead subculture in 1980s England, will close the week with a screening at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Hunter said she and adult services specialist Tyler Brown, who helped with film selections, are hoping the events of the week connect with library patrons and spark discussion about similarities today.
“It’s not a great part of our history, but it’s something that we need to think about,” she said.
Go to albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.