EVANSTON — The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the 2019 first-degree murder conviction of Jesse J. Hartley. Hartley, of Lyman, was sentenced last spring, following a four-day trial after which a jury found him guilty of both first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, charges that were filed following the death of 2-year-old Brandon Green in May 2018.
Green was the child of Hartley's then-girlfriend, who was having lunch with a friend at the time of the child's death. At the time of Green's death, Hartley claimed he had been babysitting the boy and had found him floating face down in the bathtub.
However, emergency room staff at Evanston Regional Hospital and other first responders were immediately suspicious of child abuse due to severe
and extensive injuries to multiple body surfaces.
During the trial, both ERH staff and the physician who conducted the post-mortem examination testified as to the extent of Green's injuries and agreed that the cause of death was abusive head trauma, or "shaken baby syndrome."
Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas maintained throughout the trial that the state was not asserting that Hartley intended to kill Green that day but had caused the child's death while recklessly inflicting injuries he should have known could result in death.
Following the guilty verdict for first-degree murder, Third District Court Judge Joseph Bluemel sentenced Hartley to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Last fall, Hartley led an appeal with the Wyoming Supreme Court, asking that the conviction be overturned and remanded back to Third District Court.
Through his attorney, Eric Phillips, Hartley asserted the jury should have been given alternate instructions to allow them to consider lesser charges, including criminally negligent homicide or involuntary manslaughter, and that the court erred when refusing to allow those alternate instructions when requested by public defender Kent Brown, Hartley's attorney during trial.
Hartley also claimed that Howieson-Kallas acted improperly during closing arguments when she referenced Hartley's silence and lack of an explanation for the extent of Green's injuries when questioned during the investigation.
A brief led with his appeal argued prosecutors are not allowed to reference a defendant's silence or express personal beliefs or opinions about evidence.
After hearing arguments in the case, the Wyoming Supreme Court held the court did not err in refusing to allow the alternate instructions, noting, "Both criminally negligent homicide and involuntary manslaughter contain almost entirely different elements from the felony murder charge in this case, and they are therefore not lesser-included offenses of felony murder. Mr. Hartley was not entitled to any lesser-included offense instructions, and the district court did not err in denying his request."
As to the claim that Howieson-Kallas acted improperly during closing arguments the Wyoming Supreme Court also dismissed that argument, stating the prosecutor had merely "compared the statements Mr. Hartley made to law enforcement to the physical evidence admitted during trial and indicated inconsistencies."
The Supreme Court did address a sentencing error, however, noting that Bluemel had sentenced Hartley to life in prison "with the opportunity for parole" for felony murder and a concurrent sentence of 18-25 years in prison for aggravated child abuse.
However, life in prison "with the opportunity for parole" is not a sentence that exists in Wyoming and the appropriate sentence should have been either "life imprisonment without parole" or "life imprisonment according to law," which would allow for a possibility of parole.
The court also noted that the aggravated child abuse charge was an underlying charge for the first-degree felony murder charge, and therefore including the additional concurrent 18- to 25-year sentence for that charge was improper. The court ordered that the sentencing error be corrected to remove the concurrent sentence for aggravated child abuse and revise the sentence to a life imprisonment according to law.
