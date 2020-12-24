Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High around 35F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.