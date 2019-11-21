"What we need is a night of hope," Gillette resident Carolyn Waldrop says as she participates in a SiriusXM Town Hall with Joel Osteen, center, and Jonathan Osteen at the First Assembly of God Church in Gillette on Monday. The Osteens held their latest "Night of Hope" gathering at a Gillette church that was attended by hundreds from across the region. Waldrop encouraged the Osteens to visit Gillette after the closure of two mines earlier this year.