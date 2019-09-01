CHEYENNE -- The Constitution Party of Wyoming announced its 2019 Constitution Day Dinner is rapidly approaching, and the public is invited to participate in this interesting and informative event.
Slated for Saturday, Sept. 21, in Cheyenne, the event will feature a dinner and a presentation from keynote speaker Lynn Hutchings, Wyoming state senator representing Cheyenne’s District 5. Hutchings has proven to be a tireless advocate for the Constitution and will speak on her experiences in the legislature and the realities of how it works, according to a press release.
For those who would like to benefit further from Hutchings’ expertise, at 1:30 p.m. the day of the dinner she will also offer an interactive seminar on how residents can be involved in the legislative process. Admission to the afternoon seminar is free.
Doors at the Cheyenne Country Club at 800 Stinner Road., where the evening’s festivities will take place, will open 5 p.m., with dinner to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $27, which includes a gourmet pasta bar dinner with choice of meats, salad and a dessert table, along with a silent auction and hat auction — with a chance to win a 22-caliber revolver. Tickets for children aged 12 and under are half price.
Advance registration for the dinner runs through Sept. 9, and reservations can be made online at wyocp.com. People can also call Constitution Party of Wyoming Chairman Jeff Haggit at 307-870-6868 or email media@wyocp.com for more information.
