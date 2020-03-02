RAWLINS – With Memorial Hospital of Carbon County still in recovery mode following a major leak that caused all inpatient units to temporarily close down, discussions regarding whether to implement significant, longterm changes have surfaced over the past two weeks.
Last week, the Carbon County Commission told hospital chief executive officer Ken Harman that they would favor completely building a new hospital. On Tuesday, hospital board members also expressed enthusiasm in the pursuit of either building anew or implementing a massive remodel.
“I think it’s one of the most important things going forward this place is going to have to address here probably within the next 12 months,” said board president Rod Waeckerlin. “We’ve got commissioners right now asking us to take the bull by the horns, and I think we at least need to address that.”
According to Harman, if in fact hospital officials subsequently approve any one of these possible future proposals, to make things affordable the hospital will likely need to tack on to their current budget about $1.8 million a year in bottom-line income. In addition, Harman said the hospital would likely need to take out a significant cash bond or a taxpayer-approved note.
So far, the major leak has inflicted substantial financial losses on the hospital’s pocketbook. According to chief financial officer Jon Smith, since Feb. 9, the first day of the leak, Memorial Hospital has incurred about $140,000 in losses per day. And with surprise expenses continuing to trickle in, by the time everything’s all said and done with, said Harman, after insurance processes the hospital will likely incur a $400,000-$500,000 out-of-pocket expense.
“The county commissioners said they believe that we really need to look at getting a new hospital built much more quickly,” Harman said. “With the board’s permission, we’re pulling together some efforts.”
“Truthfully,” Harman added, “I started doing this the night of the break.”
The break itself was linked directly to the building’s hydronic heating system. Cold air, said Harman, was coming into the ducts, with the secondary system of the coils shutting down.
As to why this malfunction occurred, however, links to the past.
Harman said it was in 2012, when international HVAC company Johnson Controls was servicing the hospital’s heating system, that some critical steps had evidently been missed.
“Not all of the devices that were purchased were hooked up appropriately,” Harman explained. “And not all of the devices that were purchased were actually installed.”
With a lack of safeguards in place, some rooms became colder than others, and eventually the system began to rupture. Moving forward, Harman said the hospital will replace parts and pieces, change activators and revamp controls in the system. The process is scheduled to take between three and six weeks.
Despite damages, however, some departments are beginning to reopen their doors. A Friday hospital press release states the following:
“Patients are now able to utilize Physical Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Women’s Clinic and the OB Department. Beginning Monday, March 2nd, the facility’s Operating Rooms and Medical Surgery Department will be open for both emergent and elective cases. Repairs to the Intensive Care Unit, one of the most impacted areas, are still occurring and are anticipated to be complete in the near future.”
On another note, board members on Thursday praised the extra efforts all hospital staff and officials have so far made in an effort to mitigate damages. According to the board, nurses, nurses’ families and various volunteers have come in to help. In addition, board members themselves have personally rolled up their sleeves.
“We’ve been sanding, we’ve been painting, we’ve been cleaning, we’ve been squeegeeing and mopping,” Harman spoke of the efforts. “There’s not a single person in this organization who wasn’t willing to step in and do something.”
According to compliance and risk management director Collin McDonald, an initial cost summary to insurance is scheduled for Monday.
