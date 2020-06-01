Around the state

Compiled From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Hundreds turned out for a vigil in Cheyenne and a rally in Jackson over the weekend to memorialize the death of a Minnesota man killed by police.

In Cheyenne, a candlelight vigil was conducted to memorialize George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by four Minneapolis police officers.

In Jackson, a crowd gathered in the town square Sunday for a peaceful protest of the incident.