TORRINGTON – John B. Miller, a Wyoming inmate, died from a long-term illness on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
Miller was sentenced on Oct. 10, 1986, by Laramie County District Court Judge Edward L. Grant. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, accessory before the fact.
Miller, also known as “Bulldog,” was born on March 18, 1956, in Cheyenne.
Under departmental policy, an autopsy has been ordered.
