JACKSON — The Jackson Hole Airport was awarded the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce's Large Business of the Year Award on Oct. 25, at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.
Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce recognized individuals and businesses in the community that contributed leadership and vision in 2019 and made a lasting impact on Jackson Hole.
The Large Business of the Year Award recognized the Jackson Hole Airport for its achievements in excellence in all areas of operations and contributions to the Jackson community.
The Jackson Hole Airport and the Airport Board have taken significant steps to be leaders in the community in environmental stewardship and providing exceptional customer service to locals and visitors traveling through the Airport, according to a press release.
Some of their accomplishments this year have included a commitment to 100 percent Green Energy through Energy Conservation Works; received BEST Certification through the River Wind Foundation; completion of a storm water filtration system; providing a place to work with an established culture of support and continuing education; and being recognized as the Best Tiny Airport in the world by Fodor's.
"We are honored to be acknowledged by our community and the JH Chamber of Commerce as the Large Business of the Year," Jackson Hole Airport Board President Rick Braun said in the release. "Our dedication to the community, its people and ecosystem will be our focus as we continue to set the bar higher."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.