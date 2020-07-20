JACKSON — The school district has a simple message for the Jackson Town Council: Ban flavored vape pods.
At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees approved sending a letter to the Jackson Town Council imploring it to pass a townwide ban on the flavored nicotine-filled pods. The council has considered a draft ordinance that would do so, but it continued the discussion at a June meeting and hasn't brought it up since.
"While we recognize that there are locations who are willing to sell flavored pods to youth and pods are readily available online to be delivered to P.O. boxes and home addresses, we believe that any efforts to curb the use of vaping amongst youth is a step worth taking," the letter signed by board Chairwoman Betsy Carlin states.
Two important changes have been made to the draft ordinance since the Town Council considered the ban on flavored vape pods last month. The original draft included bans on other types of flavored smokeless tobacco, like chewing tobacco.
Business owners who sell tobacco have decried the entire effort, in particular the ban on flavored chew and other products like cigars.
"A complete ban of all flavored tobacco is not the answer," Tobacco Row owner Brady Hayek wrote in a letter to the Town Council. "There are flavored cigars, smokeless tobacco and pipe tobacco that have been sold for decades at Tobacco Row without issue. ... This ban will severely impact my ability to stay in business."
The effort to pass a ban is targeted toward curbing teen vaping, so the new draft contains a ban only on flavored vape pods. The district sees vaping and flavored pods as the primary focus, citing federal government research that found 81% of kids who vape say flavors are the reason they started the habit.
The second change increases the range of flavors that the ordinance would prohibit. Originally, the Town Council wasn't planning on including menthol flavors. However, mint and menthol are two of the top-selling flavors for most vape companies, with 80% of Juul's sales in the United States being those two flavors, according to The Washington Post. Hence, the new draft ordinance has menthol on the list of banned flavors.
Since continuing the discussion, the Town Council has not added it to a new meeting agenda. It will need three readings to become law, so at least several weeks will pass before that could happen.
If you ask school district administrators, it can't come soon enough.
"Our kids are too important to continue offering this enticing addiction in our community," their letter says. "We are seeking the support to ban the sale of flavored products and keep our students healthy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.